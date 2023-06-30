Jimi Hendrix Experience Playing ‘Hey Joe’ in 1967

The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed the classic American rock song “Hey Joe” live in 1967. Now known as his trademark move, Jimi Hendrix surprised audience members when he played part of the solo with his teeth.

Being that band formed in 1966, this must have been one of the band’s earliest live performances.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience was an American-English rock band that formed in Westminster, London, in September 1966. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell, and bassist Noel Redding comprised the group, which was active until June 1969.

Hendrix performed the same song at the Monterey Pop Festival later that year in June.