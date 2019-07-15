A Floral Shirted Chief Jim Hopper of ‘Stranger Things’ Replaces Tom Selleck in the Classic ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Intro

Video editor Eddie Spughetti of Here Lies has brilliantly replaced Tom Selleck in the classic Magnum, P.I. opening credits intro with an appropriately clad Chief Jim Hopper from Stranger Things. The mashup also featured Joyce Byers as “Wheelbarrow” and Murray Bauman as himself. This mashup was particularly appropriate, as Hopper was seen watching the show in a Season 4 episode.
VHS recorded intro for Hopper, P.I.
I give you the VHS recorded intro for Hopper, P.I.@DavidKHarbour @Stranger_Things @netflix Let's do lunch.#strangerthings #hopperpi #vhs #eddiespuhghetti #davidharbour pic.twitter.com/hvadfV9v6F
