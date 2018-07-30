Jim Carrey Plays a Baffled But Kind Children’s Show Host in the Michel Gondry Showtime Series ‘Kidding’

Comedian, actor, artist and commentator Jim Carrey returns to acting in the Michel Gondry directed Showtime series Kidding. Carrey plays an affable children’s television host (in the order Mister Rogers) and brand name, Mr. Pickles. All is going well until his family life starts to disintegrate before his eyes, requiring him to employ emotional tools that he doesn’t really have.

Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds, who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when Jeff’s family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope.