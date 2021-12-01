Jetson ONE Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle

The Jetson ONE is an incredibly innovative, lightweight personal electric aerial vehicle that looks like a combination of a drone, Go-Kart, and a Speeder Bike from Star Wars. In fact, one of their promotional videos looks very much like the famous chase scene from Star Wars: Return of The Jedi.

The feeling you experience when flying the Jetson ONE through the forest is unreal. The excitement and thrills are phenomenal, far more incredible than what you have seen in sci-fi Hollywood blockbusters.

Jetson Aero is a Swedish company that was founded in 2017 by racing enthusiasts Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan. Over the course of four years, the pair developed this incredible machine which is made from a combination of aluminum and carbon fiber with a sleek racecar design. It also features an embedded responsive parachute, motor redundancy, and lots of onboard technology.

Jetson ONE is an ultralight and extremely fun to fly recreational all-electric personal vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Our mission is to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle.

The Jetson ONE is available for pre-order as a kit with delivery expected in 2022.

A complete vehicle is 92 000 USD and is delivered to you as a partially (50%) assembled kit for home completion. It contains everything you need, from the aluminium space frame to motor controllers, propellers and motors. You will also receive detailed build instructions.

It can also be ordered fully assembled. This requires a deposit and a reservation to build.

If you want to have your own Jetson ONE, please contact us for purchase. 22 000 USD deposit to reserve a build slot. We plan to have twelve build slots for autumn 2022, with production starting during the summer of 2022.