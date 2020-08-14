A Meditative Two Hour Video of Jellyfish Floating in the Water to an Instrumental LoFi Hip Hop Soundtrack

The wonderful Monterey Bay Aquarium, who previously put together an incredibly relaxing two hour video of glitter squid calmly floating to an instrumental LoFi hip hop soundtrack, has given the same two hour treatment to their live stream of meditative, slow moving jellyfish.

The mindfulness only the brainless can provide. Here’s two hours of brown sea nettle jellyfish (Chrysaora fuscescens) in the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Drifters Gallery with some lofi hip-hop beats to chill, study, vibe, relax and/or work to. Go with the flow and enjoy some classic #relaxocean with the jellies.

Here’s a shorter meditative stream of the jellyfish.

Here’s the Jellies Live Stream without any music.