A Relaxing Two Hour Video of Glitter Squid Floating in the Water to an Instrumental LoFi Hip Hop Soundtrack

The wonderful Monterey Bay Aquarium has put together an incredibly relaxing video of bigfin reef squid, aka glitter squid, calmly floating in the bright blue water of the “Tentacles Exhibit”. This zen scene is further enhanced by an instrumental LoFi hip hop soundtrack.
This longer video originated from a much shorter preview of these beautiful cephalopods.
We originally posted a 2 minute video of bigfin reef squid with some lofi music, and many of you asked for 2 *hours* of similar stuff to study, work or relax to. Well, here it is! Bigfin reef squid with some chill music, no phones in sight, just vibing.