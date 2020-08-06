A Relaxing Two Hour Video of Glitter Squid Floating in the Water to an Instrumental LoFi Hip Hop Soundtrack

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The wonderful Monterey Bay Aquarium has put together an incredibly relaxing video of bigfin reef squid, aka glitter squid, calmly floating in the bright blue water of the “Tentacles Exhibit”. This zen scene is further enhanced by an instrumental LoFi hip hop soundtrack.

Relax, focus and flow with bigfin reef squid (Sepioteuthis lessoniana) from the “Tentacles” cephalopod exhibit at Monterey Bay Aquarium and some ambient, mostly instrumental, ocean-themed lofi hip hop beats!

This longer video originated from a much shorter preview of these beautiful cephalopods.