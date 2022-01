Rare Footage of Jeffrey Hyman (Joey Ramone) Performing in His Pre-Ramones Band Sniper in 1973

Rare, newly uncovered footage shows the late, great Jeffrey Hyman (Joey Ramone) performing with the glam rock band Sniper on The Underground Tonight Show in 1973. This band existed a couple of years before the founding of The Ramones.

cuoccomix edited and enhance the sound from the original video. The full performance is below.

