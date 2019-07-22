An Animated Jeff Tweedy of Wilco Talks About the Benefit Revisiting Music That He Once Shunned

During an April 2019 interview with journalist Jancee Dunn in Washington D.C., Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy talked about the music that he hated while growing up and how he revisited that same music after he became an adult. Tweedy found that performing this exercise regularly expands his musical knowledge and opens his mind to the ephemeral nature of opinion. This interview was animated to really illustrate Tweedy’s point.

Some of my favorite music, most important music in my life, has come to me past getting over that irrational shunning, so much so to the point where I would go even further and say that I don’t ever trust that my opinion of anything will remain intact.