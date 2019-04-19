Laughing Squid

Jeff Goldblum’s Wardrobes Matched Up With Pop-Tarts

by at on

Comedy writer Rachel Clayton tweeted out a glorious thread that matched actor Jeff Goldblum and his marvelous wardrobes with the appropriately corresponding flavor of Pop-Tarts. And as with everything Jeff Goldblum, it works perfectly. Even Pop-Tarts thinks so. And Jeff Goldblum retweeted it!





