A Rollerblade Suit With Wheels at Strategic Body Points

Jean-Yves Blondeau created the Rollerman Suit (Buggy Rollin), an incredible wearable suit that features rollerblade wheels at strategic body points to allow for smooth riding, especially downhill. This suit was presented as his graduation project at an industrial design school in Paris in 1994, the height of rollerblading popularity (before the sport was referred to as inline skating).

The Rollerman Suit is Jean-Yves Blondeau’s own invention. It’s a suit of full-body armor, equipped with 32 wheels placed on the hands, feet, knees, torso, arms, and back. The suit gives the wearer the ability to roll on any part of his body, and especially downhill fast on their belly.

Since then, Blondeau has been conquering mountainous downhill rides worldwide and working in the entertainment industry. The suit was featured in the Jackie Chan film CZ12 and the Jim Carrey film Yes Man.

Over the years there have been various commercials TV shows and even movies featuring people using a rollerblade suit the two most well-known would be the end credit scene to “Yes Man” with Jim Carrey and the movie “CZ12” also known as Chinese zodiac …Jean-Yves not only made the rollerman suit for the movie, he even trained Jackie Chan on how to use it. Some of the stunts were even performed by Jean-Yves such as going under the truck, spinning around, and other stunts.

Blondeau also has the suits available for purchase. He is also working on new iterations of the original idea.

He still makes these suits today and it takes about two months to mold a complete set and the suits sell for about 6,400 Euro or about 6,760 US dollars. he has even started making a power armor suit or an electric motorized suit that has powered wheels with electric motors on his chest, so he can maintain speed on flat terrain and going up hills at speeds of up to 22 miles per hour using a hand controller.

