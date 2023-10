Distinguished Dog Sits Contentedly on His Human’s Lap as She Plays Jazz Piano

A rather distinguished looking West Highland White Terrier named Bradford sat on his human Kara Mehrmann‘s lap as she performed her original jazz song “Rebirth” on piano. The little Westie had his eyes closed and looked like he was bopping to the beat in time with the music.

“Rebirth” written by me, featuring Bradford’s new summer cut.

Bradford seems to enjoy sitting with Kara whenever she plays, either indoor or outdoors.