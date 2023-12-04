Jazz Professor Plays Drums on Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ Without Ever Hearing It Before

Jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., a professor and Small Ensemble Director at The Juilliard School in New York City visited Brandon Toews at the Drumeo studios in Abbotsford, British Columbia where he blindly played the drum track to “In Bloom” by Nirvana. Toews and his studio mate were quite impressed at how close Owens came to Dave Grohl‘s original track, despite having never heard the song before.

