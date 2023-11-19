Japanese Vendor Makes Pancake Balls With Extreme Speed and Accuracy

A vendor at the Nihonbashi Ebisu-ko Bettara Market in Tokyo, Japan dropped dollops of pancake batter into pockets of a pressing machine with extreme speed and accuracy in just seconds. Once all the pockets were filled, he turned the machine over and released adorable pancake balls that he flung with a chopstick.

Today we are going on to discover the Nihonbashi Ebisu-ko Bettara Market in Nihonbashi, in Tokyo, Japan. …The festival obviously includes many traditional Japanese street food stalls. Today we are going to focus on the making of the delicious Japanese Pancake Balls.

