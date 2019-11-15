Exploring the Incredible Array of Delicious Street Food at Industry City’s Japan Village in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the delectable premiere episode of the new First We Feast (previously) Japanese cuisine series Gochi Gang, host Reina Scully explored the incredible array of delicious street food available at Japan Village inside of Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Scully was joined by Mike Chen of Strictly Dumpling and Sakura Yagi of T.I.C. Restaurant Group. The trio sampled traditional dishes such okonomiyaki (cabbage pancake) and yakisoba (fried noodles) with great relish. Proprietor Erina Yoshida joined the group for some onigiri (Japanese rice balls).

Afterwards, Claire Saffitz (previously) of Bon Appétit joined Scully at Sunrise Market in Japan Village for a tour of Japanese sweets.