Exploring the Incredible Array of Delicious Street Food at Industry City’s Japan Village in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

In the delectable premiere episode of the new First We Feast (previously) Japanese cuisine series Gochi Gang, host Reina Scully explored the incredible array of delicious street food available at Japan Village inside of Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Joining Reina on her adventure is Strictly Dumpling’s Mike Chen, Bon Appétit’s Claire Saffitz, and NYC restaurateur Sakura Yagi. First, Reina, Mike, and Sakura tour Japan Village’s dizzying array of Japanese food stalls, sampling everything from street-food staples like okonomiyaki and yakisoba, to comfort-cooking classics like onigiri.
Afterwards, Claire Saffitz (previously) of Bon Appétit joined Scully at Sunrise Market in Japan Village for a tour of Japanese sweets.
for dessert, Reina meets Claire for a Japanese candy shopping spree at Sunrise Mart. Together, Reina and Claire explore Japan’s love affair with Kit-Kats, sample a giant Pocky stick, and search for inspiration for Claire’s next big project.