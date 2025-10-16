An Ultra-Light Personal VTOL Modular Helicopter That Can Be Folded to Store in Small Spaces

X-Control System created the Janus-I, an ultra-light vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) modular helicopter that can be fully folded and easily stored in small spaces. This cleverly designed personal aircraft, known as the “Flying Suitcase”, neither requires a pilot license nor a route plan, has room for luggage and equipment, and can be used in a variety of environments and situations.

Equipped with a high-power turbo-shaft heavy fuel engine with full independent intellectual property rights, it can carry a load of 200kg. It not only has no restrictions on the user’s body type but also can carry a large amount of luggage and equipment, meeting various usage scenarios such as outdoor exploration and emergency rescue. Ultra-light weight, it complies with the regulations for ultralight aircraft in most regions around the world. No pilot license or airworthiness certification is required,

More Flights by Janus-I

via The Awesomer