A Funky Heavy Metal Mashup Combining James Brown’s ‘Sex Machine’ With Judas Priest’s ‘Electric Eye’

Video editor Bill McClintock cleverly combined the iconic James Brown performance of “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” with live footage of the Judas Priest song “Electric Eye” to create a truly funky heavy metal mashup. This unlikely combination works, as the songs share a common phrase. As with his other mashups, McClintock rounded out the sound with licks from other songs.
Music used in this mashup:
Judas Priest – Electric Eye
James Brown – Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine
Metallica – Creeping Death
Megadeth – Tornado of Souls