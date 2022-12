While appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, renowned impressionist and SNL cast member James Austin Johnson talked about his television debut, his political impressions, and his love for Bob Dylan. At the host’s request, Johnson sang “Jingle Bells” in various Dylan voices used throughout the years.

James Austin Johnson talks about how he perfected his Joe Biden and Donald Trump impressions, the time Trump called him out during a rally and how much he loves Bob Dylan.