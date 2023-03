The Jackson 5 Perform on the ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ (1969)

The Jackson 5 performed their hit song “I Want You Back” While appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show in December 1969. Lead singer Michael Jackson was just 11 years old at the time.

The group returned six months later in June 1970 to perform the same song plus “ABC”.