Jack White Performs ‘Seven Nation Army’ With the Help of His Glastonbury 2022 Audience

When musician Jack White took the stage to perform his inimitable hit “Seven Nation Army” at Glastonbury 2022, he found that the audience was more than happy to help with the song. Not only did the audience members know the lyrics but they also sang the actual tune loud enough for him to sing without any of his band’s instruments playing behind him.