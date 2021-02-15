A Cover of John Mellencamp’s ‘Jack and Diane’ With Most of the Lyrics Sung As ‘Sucking on a Chili Dog’

Comedic musician Tom McGovern stood inside his closet and performed a respectable cover of the classic John (Cougar) Mellencamp song “Jack and Diane”. Rather than singing all of the lyrics, however, McGovern somehow got stuck on the first line of the second verse (“Suckin’ on a chili dog”) and proceeded to use that line throughout the rest of the song.
A little ditty ’bout Jack & Diane
Two American kids growing up in the heartland
Jack, he’s gonna be a football star
Diane’s debutante back seat of Jacky’s car
Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog
Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chi-li dog
Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog
Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, chili dog
Suckin’ on, a chili dog
Suckin’ on a dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, chili,
Suckin’ on, a chili dog
Suckin’ on a dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on…
After posting this, McGovern realized that he hadn’t been the first one to do this, so he quite graciously gave credit to those who came before him.
so full credit to those in the chili-dog line that came before me, and know that I am honored to have a brain broken enough to join the company of others that have had this idea
— Tom McGovern (@tommcgovern27) February 13, 2021