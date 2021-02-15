A Cover of John Mellencamp’s ‘Jack and Diane’ With Most of the Lyrics Sung As ‘Sucking on a Chili Dog’

Comedic musician Tom McGovern stood inside his closet and performed a respectable cover of the classic John (Cougar) Mellencamp song “Jack and Diane”. Rather than singing all of the lyrics, however, McGovern somehow got stuck on the first line of the second verse (“Suckin’ on a chili dog”) and proceeded to use that line throughout the rest of the song.

A little ditty ’bout Jack & Diane

Two American kids growing up in the heartland

Jack, he’s gonna be a football star

Diane’s debutante back seat of Jacky’s car Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog

Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chi-li dog

Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog

Suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, chili dog Suckin’ on, a chili dog

Suckin’ on a dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, chili,

Suckin’ on, a chili dog

Suckin’ on a dog, suckin’ on a chili dog, suckin’ on…

After posting this, McGovern realized that he hadn’t been the first one to do this, so he quite graciously gave credit to those who came before him.