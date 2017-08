Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Filmmakers A. Todd Smith of Bellpond Films and Joseph Winter created a great Star Wars parody of MasterClass trailers where Jabba the Hutt teaches a dastardly class on comedy.

In his first ever online course, legendary insult comic Jabba the Hutt brings his years of comic industry experience to you! 90 Imperial credits will get you lifetime access.