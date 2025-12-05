How the Jabba the Hutt Costume Was Brought to Life

Posit Pixel explained through clever pixelated animation how it took a team of puppeteers to make the Jabba the Hutt costume come to life as a Star Wars character. It took the work of six people to operate the costume – two to work the torso, one to control the tail, one to operate a bellow that caused Jabba’s chest to rise and fall, one to operate the radio-controlled animatronic eyes, and finally one to spread the slime between takes.

How did the Jabba the Hutt costume work?

