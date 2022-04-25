A Spicy Mashup Combining ‘It’s Not Unusual’ by Tom Jones With ‘Dammit’ by Blink-182

“It’s Not Unusual, Dammit” by DJ Cummerbund is a rather spicy mashup that combines the great Sir Tom Jones singing one of his biggest hits ever in a variety of different arenas with the music and video from the Blink-182 song “Dammit”. As with Cummerbund’s other mashups, a little extra is added for good measure.

ARTISTS FEATURED: 1. Tom Jones 2. Blink-182 3. Randy “Macho Man” Savage 4. Michael McDonald 5. Danny Devito

Here’s an early version of Jones performing the song.

Here’s Mr. Jones appearing on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1992.

Here’s the Blink-182 video.

via The Awesomer