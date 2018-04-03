Fox Searchlight released a wonderful behind the scenes video for Wes Anderson‘s newly released stop-motion animated film, Isle of Dogs, that takes a look at how the talented team of artists built the unique canine and human puppets.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.