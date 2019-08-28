Islandia, A Stunning Short Film That Captures the Primordial Otherworldly Beauty of Iceland From Above

Russian filmmaker Vadim Sherbakov has captured in his stunning short film, “Islandia”, the primordial, otherworldly terrain of Iceland from above. Employing his DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Sherbakov documented the country’s varying landscape of waterfalls, mountains and sulfur lakes that spring up from this ancient land with such colorful beauty and grace.

…you will be transported to a place that easily could be a million years ago. From unbelievable landscapes and vast valleys to painting-like terrain and majestic waterfalls and lakes – this film shows the unparalleled beauty of Iceland and its unearthly glory.