Creative Man Makes an Articulating 3D Printed ‘Iron Man’ Helmet for His Cat



Rémy Vicarini, a very creative human in Besançon, France, designed an articulating 3D printed Iron Man helmet for his beloved cat Cathode. Cathode, who accompanies Vicarini on bicycle and motorcycle rides around Europe, as well as other sports, appears to be more than happy to wear whatever is made for him. This particular helmet is styled like the original from the Marvel film and even opens and closes in a similar fashion.

Ironman is not dead. IRONCAT

Vicarini made the design available online for anyone to replicate as they wish.

Vicarini has also constructed some other rather inventive helmets for Cathode.

via Technabob