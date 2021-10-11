A Symphonic Medley of Three Iconic Iron Maiden Songs

Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock (previously) performed a powerfully resounding symphonic medley featuring a trio of truly iconic Iron Maiden songs, namely “The Number of the Beast”, “Run To The Hills”, and “Fear of The Dark”. This large group performance was recorded “before the closure of activities” at Teatro Municipal de Lima in 2019.

After endless sleepless nights, after countless hours of editing, I finally finished a new symphonic video dedicated to Iron Maiden. It is a new version of a previously published symphonic medley. …It was recorded from a concert we gave just before the closure of activities and like the old times, the orchestra is massive and epic.