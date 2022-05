Comedy Trio Hilariously Reenacts What Its Like to Be an Irish Exchange Student in a German Household

Comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog hilariously reenacted what it’s like to be an Irish exchange student living in a German household.

When an Exchange Student comes to Germany

Sean Finegan played the 16 year old student from Ireland who had a bit of time getting used to the very regimented cultural differences as displayed by his German hosts (Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan).

