Humorous Paper Scenarios Built Around an iPhone

South African visual artist Anshuman Ghosh creates humorous, unlikely scenarios incorporating his iPhone. The scenes are made from paper adding extra dimension and interaction and creating the illusion of the phone being something other than it actually is. Examples include a refrigerator, an espresso machine, a game of Jenga, a bottle of shampoo and a fold-out Google map, just to name a few. Ghosh described his process in a post for Bored Panda.

I like to carry my idea notebook with me everywhere in case something inspires me. Once the initial sketch is done, I get down to preparing the illustrations and the paper cutouts which I arrange when I am ready to shoot. I use 160 gsm paper and a standard stationery kit to create the artworks. Depending on the complexity of the work at hand, it takes me between 2 to 4 hours to complete an artwork from start to finish.