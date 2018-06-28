A Cleverly Designed iPhone Case That Automatically Deploys an ‘Airbag’ When Accidentally Dropped

A student at Aalen University in Germany named Philip Frenzel has created the ADCase, an incredibly clever designed smartphone case that has an “mobile airbag” that automatically deploys when the phone is accidentally dropped. The case is not currently available for purchase, but the site promises a Kickstarter campaign soon.

Our vision with ADcase is a smartphone case that combines maximum protection with sleek design. A case that is so smart that it even makes a difference whether it’s in your hand, in your pocket, or in free fall. A shell that supports the user and offers real added value.

