‘Invisible Hands’, A Free Grocery Delivery Service for People at Higher Risk of Coronavirus Infection in NYC

A thoughtful group of “twenty-somethings” in New York City (Liam Elkind, Simone Pelicano, Mimi Aboubaker and Healy), has decided to address the widespread Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines with “Invisible Hands”, a free service to help older residents and those with compromised immune systems with convenient grocery and drugstore deliveries.

Anyone interested in this wonderful service can submit a request online. A local volunteer will call to make a grocery list and payment arrangements (for the items). Shortly afterward a delivery arrives with a receipt in the bag.

The group sees putting those with a higher risk of contracting Coronavirus ahead of their low-risk selves as a way to give back to their community.

Invisible Hands is a group of engaged volunteers from communities at the least risk for severe COVID-19 reactions working to bring groceries and supplies to those in high-risk demographics. We are focused most prominently on the elderly and immunocompromised but are available to help anyone in need. …We are working to make these uncertain times a little safer for those most at risk, and if you need our assistance we are here for you.

Invisible Hands is also looking for volunteers to take up the mantle in other boroughs and in other cities.

If you’re a healthy young person looking for a way to help out in NYC, please consider the project I’ve been developing for the past 48 hours! Invisible Hands is a free supply/grocery delivery service for those most at risk right now. Info @https://t.co/EIeFnSgh7E pic.twitter.com/lOth4LZoG4 — Simone Policano (@simonepolicano) March 15, 2020

The response has been overwhelming.

Thank you so much for the outpouring of support! Right now the biggest thing is getting this site in front of people who most need it. If you’re young and healthy and could print out this flyer and post some around your neighborhood, particularly in grocery stores, slipping under doors, etc. that would be wonderful!

They’ve also created a printable flyer to help them spread the world.