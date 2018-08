DIY crafter TheCrafsMan of Steadycraftin gathered up his collection of 1980s action figures and introduced each and every one to the camera in a fabulously velvet voice. Included in the introductions were members of Action Force, Playmobil characters, GI Joe, Star Wars and Micronauts.

Here are some action figures from the 1980s, and one from the 1990s. Basically what it is is I’m still a kid at heart. These remind me of the “prime time”, I call it. I like how toys used to be.