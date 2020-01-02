Despairing Man Confronts Mortality After a Moth Flies In His Ear in the Surreal Animated Short ‘Into the Flame’

“Into the Flame” is an animated short written and directed by Sean McClintock of Hugh & Cry that tells the story of a despairing man named Floyd whose life changes for the surreal after a moth burrows into his ear. Floyd fleas in a desperate attempt to escape his lepidopteran fate with a breathless chase that leaves him confronting his very own mortality.
McClintock also made a short film showing how “Into the Flame” was made.
