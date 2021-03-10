A Visualization of the Space That Bytes on the Internet Would Occupy in Comparison to Real World Objects

3D animator Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) visualized the space that bytes on the Internet would occupy if they were imagined to be 1mm³. For example, using this ratio, a 100 MB would be smaller than a typical soda can, while 1 PB (Petabyte) would be taller than the Statue of Liberty. All information on the internet in 2001 would be represented by 1 EB Exabyte and one ZB (Zettabyte) in 2020. 1 YB (Yottabyte) of information would cover the better part of North America.

Scale representation of the space that the bytes would occupy if each one measured 1 mm3

Byte ? kilobyte ? megabyte ? gigabyte ? terabyte ? petabyte ? exabyte ? zettabyte ? yottabyte