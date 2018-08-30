Japanese Warriors Crafted Out of Instant Noodles

Graphic designer Taishi Arimura has created a brilliantly fun series of Japanese warriors crafted out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles. The labels from each package are used as ceremonial garb and dinnerware are used as weapons.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn at on
Graphic designer Taishi Arimura has created a brilliantly fun series of Japanese warriors crafted out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles. The labels from each package are used as ceremonial garb and dinnerware are used as weapons.
Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP