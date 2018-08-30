Japanese Warriors Crafted Out of Instant Noodles

A post shared by ??????? (@arimurataishi) on Aug 24, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

Graphic designer Taishi Arimura has created a brilliantly fun series of Japanese warriors crafted out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles. The labels from each package are used as ceremonial garb and dinnerware are used as weapons.

via Spoon and Tamago, Foodiggity