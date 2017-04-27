Laughing Squid

Inspired Man Quickly Teaches Himself How to Draw Dotted Chalkboard Lines With Speed and Precision

In his ongoing series to quickly teach himself new skills, Mike Boyd decided that he wanted to learn how to draw dotted lines on a chalkboard without having to lift the chalk off of the board. Boyd was inspired by the technique employed by MIT lecturer Walter Lewin and sought figure out his methodology.

I watch a lot of lectures online one of my favorite guys to watch is a guy called Walter Lewin from MIT and aside from being a fantastic physicist he also has another amazing talent he is able to draw dotted lines on a chalkboard with unbelievable speeds and crazy precision and it makes a pretty cool noise – next week I start a new lecture and job and I thought it would a good idea if I hit the ground running and impressed my students with a skill as well.

