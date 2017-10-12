Shoal Tent, An Inflatable Raft With a Tent Topper for Sleeping Under the Stars While on the Water

SmithFly has created the Shoal Tent, an inflatable floating raft with a tent topper for sleeping under the stars while on the water. It is available to purchase from SmithFly shop.
There are no tent poles, the tent structure is totally inflatable and when inflatated stands up to high winds without a problem. The raft body has three air chambers, two in the lower tube, one in the structure. The floor is a 6″ thick drop stitched high pressure floor that doubles as your air mattress. The tent fabric is heavy duty, waterproof, sealed with heavy duty #8 zippers. (read more)
via Inhabitat