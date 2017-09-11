Laughing Squid

Texas Man Used an Inflatable Dam He Found Online to Protect His Home From the 2016 Texas Floods

In 2016, homeowner Randy Wagner very cleverly protected his Rosharon, Texas home from the flood waters of an overflowing Brazos River caused by an immense amount of rainfall, with a water-inflatable AquaDam. Wagner explained to KHOU that he had seen the dam online and went completely out of his way to find one to purchase and with the help of his friends, got it up in time. He also added that his neighbors thought he was crazy.

Wagner said he drove to Louisiana and purchased an AquaDam. With the help of two men, he filled up the AquaDam’s 400-feet of 30-inch high tubes made of plastic and fabric with water. “I was the crazy guy. Everybody was kinda going by, laughing at me. But today they are really impressed with this AquaDam,” said Wagner …“$8,300 is to me a small investment on a house that could have two feet of water in it and cost me $150,000 in repairs.” he said.

In May 2017, Wagner gave the AquaDam glowing reviews.

Instructions showing how to install an AquaDam.


