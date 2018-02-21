Laughing Squid

An Incredibly Detailed Miniature Scale Replica of the Defunct Discolandia Record Store in San Francisco

by at on

Artist Joshua Smith who creates miniature scale models of abandoned buildings from urban settings, has made one such replication of the now-defunct Discolandia Record Store in San Francisco. Discolandia had been a Mission District mainstay since 1972, but rising rents and technological advances prompted the owner to close shop in 2011. Smith’s scale model is painstakingly detailed and a worthy memorial to this unique record store.

One of my works was a scratchbuilt miniature of the old Discolandia record shop in the Mission District of San Francisco. I was super happy how this one turned out and it was such a fun small build to make.

