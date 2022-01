Amusingly Inaccurate Medieval Animal Depictions

The Archivist at Curious Archive digs into the origins of some of the oddest depictions of animals from the Medieval era, trying to understand exactly why the illustrations were so anatomically incorrect. From what he determined, it was more than likely that the various artists had never actually gazed upon the real thing.

The funniest examples of medieval European paintings where the artist had clearly never seen the animal before.

via The Awesomer