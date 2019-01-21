Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Important Role Kneecaps Play in Active Mobility

by at on

Dr. Justin Lin of Rehab and Revive Physical Therapy in Tustin, California addressed the importance of kneecaps with a very basic model. Using two planks of perpendicularly joined planks of wood (knee), a small ball (kneecap) and a long piece of elastic (tendon), Dr. Lin demonstrated how the joint works both with the ball and without. The difference is quite crucial and the latter of the two appeared quite painful.

Ever wonder what the point of having a kneecap is? The kneecap or patella is a sesamoid bone which a very important structure to help increase the lever arms in knee movement. If it doesn’t move properly it may lead to knee pain.

With Without Kneecap Mobility Demo




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP