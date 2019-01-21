The Important Role Kneecaps Play in Active Mobility

Dr. Justin Lin of Rehab and Revive Physical Therapy in Tustin, California addressed the importance of kneecaps with a very basic model. Using two planks of perpendicularly joined planks of wood (knee), a small ball (kneecap) and a long piece of elastic (tendon), Dr. Lin demonstrated how the joint works both with the ball and without. The difference is quite crucial and the latter of the two appeared quite painful.

Ever wonder what the point of having a kneecap is? The kneecap or patella is a sesamoid bone which a very important structure to help increase the lever arms in knee movement. If it doesn’t move properly it may lead to knee pain.