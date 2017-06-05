How Flattery Can Help People Develop Into the Very Best Version of Themselves

The School of Life addressed the uncomfortable subject of flattery, noting that it’s often used in a derogatory way. When the negative connotation is set aside however, the intent behind flattery can help a person reach for higher goals, becoming the best version of his/herself.

We need flattery because we so badly need to be guided to develop beyond what we are right now. We need other people’s belief in us to bolster our capacities for reform and growth. We need a chance to grow into the person we have flatteringly been described as already being.