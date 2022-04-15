Artist Creates Wonderful Illustrations Inspired by Random Coffee Spills

Self-taught artist Maegan Eckblad creates absolutely wonderful illustrations inspired by how coffee spills onto paper. Eckblad’s style is varied, it ranges from the cutest interpretations of loveable animals to the geography of a Dungeon & Dragons game.

Many of Eckblads’s illustrations are for sale through her website. Each piece is unique and cannot be replicated.

Each piece of art was created by hand from a coffee spill. Only the original piece is for sale. Once sold, the piece is gone. No duplicate prints are created. Each piece is a 1 of 1.

Here’s a compilation of Maegan’s work.