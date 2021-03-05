A Hand-Drawn Animated Pen Stroke Intuitively Reacts and Responds to Music in an Improvised Manner

“The Stroke” features an animated stroke of a pen that intuitively reacts, responds, and even dances a bit to the ethereal soundtrack by the band Ill Considered that audibly surrounds the stroke. The animation by artistic filmmaker Vincent de Boer was made as an improvised response to hearing the music itself for the first time.

The Stroke is a hand-drawn animation film that reverses the roles of audio and visuals for a music video. Improvised on its very first viewing, the music for The Stroke was the immediate response of the musicians to the artistic and emotional visual journey.

Here’s how de Boer made the film.

via Vimeo Staff Picks