Renowned Subway Dancer Reflects on How COVID-19 Brought His Work in New York City to a Stop

“Teeth” by Brooklyn filmmaker Alex Fischman Cardenas is a touching short about a renowned New York City subway dancer Ikeem “Teeth” Jones who offers his personal insight on how COVID-19 affected his beloved city, particularly how it brought the trains and thereby his work to a complete stop for over a year. Despite this critical setback, however, Teeth remains positive about his role as a dancer and as a father.

via Vimeo Staff Picks