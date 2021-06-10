Laughing Squid

Renowned Subway Dancer Reflects on How COVID-19 Brought His Work in New York City to a Stop

“Teeth” by Brooklyn filmmaker Alex Fischman Cardenas is a touching short about a renowned New York City subway dancer Ikeem “Teeth” Jones who offers his personal insight on how COVID-19 affected his beloved city, particularly how it brought the trains and thereby his work to a complete stop for over a year. Despite this critical setback, however, Teeth remains positive about his role as a dancer and as a father.

A year after covid ravaged New York, Ikeem “Teeth” Jones reflects on his legacy as the city’s best subway dancer.

Teeth Subway Dancer Film Short

