IKEA Recreates Rooms From ‘Friends’, ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Stranger Things’ With Their Own Furniture

In an ingenious ad campaign for IKEA United Emirates entitled “Real Life Series”, the iconic living rooms from Friends, Stranger Things and The Simpsons are all recreated with furinture and other items from the IKEA catalog. The campaign was developed and researched by Publicis Spain, who brought the rooms to life in a 3D studio once the IKEA pieces were chosen.

We brought to life the iconic living rooms of the most beloved families of all times, through tons of furniture combinations in lots of different styles and sizes – and at affordable prices. We’ve grouped all the products for each room for you, so it’s easy to recreate what you see here in your own home. Take a look and make your living room iconic with IKEA.

