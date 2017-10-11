Laughing Squid

IKEA Announces LURVIG, A Wonderful New Furniture Line Made Specifically for Dogs and Cats

Ikea Pet Furniture

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced LURVIG, a new contemporary furniture line made specifically for cats, dogs and other small domestic pets. Included in this line are cushioned beds for both dogs and cats, a screened house on legs for cats and even a convenient little pet carrier.

Have you ever felt like your cat or dog wasn’t just a pet, but a member of the family? It’s exactly that focus that led IKEA to make the comprehensive LURVIG pet product range. Created by pet loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the range covers all the bases of our shared life with pets indoors and out, so you and your pet can enjoy your home together.

Lurvig shelf

Cat in Stand

Dogs in Bed

Cat Scratch Wrap

Pet Travel Bag

Behind-the-scenes footage of the LURVIG photo shoot.

via Time


Loading...
