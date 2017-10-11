IKEA Announces LURVIG, A Wonderful New Furniture Line Made Specifically for Dogs and Cats

Have you ever felt like your cat or dog wasn’t just a pet, but a member of the family? It’s exactly that focus that led IKEA to make the comprehensive LURVIG pet product range. Created by pet loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the range covers all the bases of our shared life with pets indoors and out, so you and your pet can enjoy your home together.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced LURVIG , a new contemporary furniture line made specifically for cats, dogs and other small domestic pets. Included in this line are cushioned beds for both dogs and cats, a screened house on legs for cats and even a convenient little pet carrier.

