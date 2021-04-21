Frustrated Part-Time Seasonal IKEA Employee Offers Honest Answers to the Most Inane Customer Questions

Comedian Scott Seiss quite amusingly took on the persona of a frustrated “part-time seasonal” employee of furniture giant IKEA and offered very honest answers to some of the most common inane questions and comments that are asked/made by customers. Seiss’s forthright responses are most likely in the heads of real IKEA employees but for obvious reasons, go unsaid.

Customer: Every time I come here my order gets messed up

Seiss: Then stop coming. Make my day every time you come here. Your order’s messed up sounds like you’re making the mistake. Look inward. You’re ordering the wrong sh*t.

Customer: I’d like to speak to your manager

Seiss: I’d like to speak to your mother. Tell her she should be embarrassed she raised someone to act like a baby in public. You want to speak to the manager? Please. The manager doesn’t know what’s going on. Haven’t you ever worked anywhere before?