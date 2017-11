Buttered Side Down , a “comedy skit series following the exaggerated perspective of an idiot,” released a new amusing video where an “idiot” puts his head in the microwave, drinks cleaning supplies, electrocutes himself, and tries to learn quantum physics in a desperate attempt to gain superpowers . Previously the idiot found an evil magic staff and used it for household chores.

