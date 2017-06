Buttered Side Down, a “comedy skit series following the exaggerated perspective of an idiot,” has released a new hilarious video where an “idiot” finds The Staff of Unspeakable Evil inside of a garbage dumpster. He then decides to use it to take care of mundane chores around the house like unclogging the toilet, beating the dirt off rugs, and sweeping the floor.

Well, back to the dumpster.

via reddit